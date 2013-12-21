FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston 54, Rice 52
December 22, 2013 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

Houston 54, Rice 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Houston 54, Rice 52: TaShawnThomas came off the bench to score a game-high 16 points —including six in the final 2:11 — to lead the Cougars to a narrowwin over their cross-town rival.

Brandon Morris added 10 pointsfor Houston (8-5), which won despite shooting 2-of-7 from 3-pointrange and missing 14 free throws. Thomas also grabbed 10 rebounds,blocked three shots and recorded two steals in the contest.

Austin Ramljak led Rice (5-6)with 15 points, all on 3-pointers, and Sean Obi and Seth Gearharteach scored nine points. Gearhart had a team-best nine boards and Obiadded seven as the Owls won the rebound battle, 40-36.

Rice took the early lead in thegame, upping its advantage to as much as 10 eight minutes into thegame. Houston responded with an 11-0 run to take back the lead, andneither team led by more than two the rest of the half, with theCougars settling for a two-point lead at the break.

Houston was up for much of thesecond half, leading by as many as nine, but Rice finally took backthe lead on Obi’s layup with 2:56 to play. The Cougars responded,though, scoring six straight — four by Thomas — to take the leadfor good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rice had itstroubles shooting, finishing 30.5 percent from the field, including10-of-26 from 3-point range. … Cougars freshman F Danrad Knowleshad scored 37 points on 13-of-18 shooting in his previous twooutings, but was 0-for-5 with two points against the Owls. …Houston upped its advantage in the all-time series to 61-18.

