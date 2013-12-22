FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston 54, Rice 52
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 22, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

Houston 54, Rice 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS 1st graph since Thomas started and did not come off the bench)

Houston 54, Rice 52: TaShawnThomas scored a game-high 16 points —including six in the final 2:11 — to lead the Cougars to a narrowwin over their cross-town rival.

Brandon Morris added 10 pointsfor Houston (8-5), which won despite shooting 2-of-7 from 3-pointrange and missing 14 free throws. Thomas also grabbed 10 rebounds,blocked three shots and recorded two steals in the contest.

Austin Ramljak led Rice (5-6)with 15 points, all on 3-pointers, and Sean Obi and Seth Gearharteach scored nine points. Gearhart had a team-best nine boards and Obiadded seven as the Owls won the rebound battle, 40-36.

Rice took the early lead in thegame, upping its advantage to as much as 10 eight minutes into thegame. Houston responded with an 11-0 run to take back the lead, andneither team led by more than two the rest of the half, with theCougars settling for a two-point lead at the break.

Houston was up for much of thesecond half, leading by as many as nine, but Rice finally took backthe lead on Obi’s layup with 2:56 to play. The Cougars responded,though, scoring six straight — four by Thomas — to take the leadfor good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rice had itstroubles shooting, finishing 30.5 percent from the field, including10-of-26 from 3-point range. … Cougars freshman F Danrad Knowleshad scored 37 points on 13-of-18 shooting in his previous twooutings, but was 0-for-5 with two points against the Owls. …Houston upped its advantage in the all-time series to 61-18.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.