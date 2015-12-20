EditorsNote: Adds details to fifth graph

Rice 90, New Mexico 89

A technical foul on New Mexico’s Tim Williams with one second left put Rice’s Egor Koulachov on the free-throw line with a chance to win the game.

The Owls forward calmly sank the free throw and Rice completed an improbable comeback to defeat the Lobos 90-89 on Saturday night at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico (7-3) let a 15-point, second-half lead slip through its fingers as it suffered its first loss at home this season.

Koulechov, who scored a game-high 32 points, almost single-handedly brought the Owls (5-6) back. But with the score knotted 89-89, Koulechov missed a jumper that would have won the game.

Instead, on the ensuing rebound, Williams was whistled for a technical when he called a timeout that the Lobos did not have.

Williams, a junior forward, had keyed the Lobos’ second-half run by scoring 12 of the team’s first 17 points as the New Mexico lead ballooned to 61-47.

Guard Elijah Brown’s 3-point jumper gave the Lobos a 75-60 with 7:54 left. The Lobos looked like they would cruise to their seventh home win and stay unbeaten at The Pit.

But the Owls decided not to follow that script.

Koulechov and guard Marcus Evans were able to whittle the lead to 80-75 before the frantic two minutes ensued.

Four Lobos scored in double figures led by Brown’s 21 points. Williams added 18 points and guard Cullen Neal chipped in with 16.

Evans, who came alive in the second half, finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Guard Connor Cashaw added 14 points.