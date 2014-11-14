Preview: Rice at Oregon State

Former VCU assistant coach Mike Rhoades will make his Division I head coaching debut Friday when his Rice Owls face host Oregon State and its new coach Wayne Tinkle. Tinkle, who led Montana to three NCAA Tournaments in eight years, is trying to rebuild a team depleted by offseason departures. Three graduates, two early exits and one transfer have left junior guard Langston Morris-Walker as the leading returning scorer at 4 points per game.

The senior-less Beavers were picked last in the Pac-12 preseason media poll and dropped their only exhibition game 57-47 to Division II opponent Western Oregon. “All we were really looking to accomplish was how hard we were going to play and how much we were going to play together,” Tinkle said after the loss. “We obviously don’t know much about ourselves yet.” The Owls have three returning starters and will feature a more up-tempo style under Rhoades.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT RICE (2013-14: 7-23): Max Guercy (9.3 points, team-high 3.2 assists) is the Owls’ leading returning scorer after Austin Ramljak’s graduation and Sean Obi’s transfer to Duke. Rice has experience with returning starters Seth Gearhart, Guercy and Marcus Jackson and graduate transfer Van Green, who missed his final two seasons at Columbia for personal reasons. The Owls will have height advantage against Oregon State with 6-10 Andrew Drone and 7-1 freshman Nate Pollard.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2013-14: 16-16): The Beavers are thin in the frontcourt as 6-10 Daniel Gomis will miss a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury and 7-foot Cheikh N‘diaye is raw offensively. Olaf Schaftenaar, a 6-10 junior, has worked on his inside game after taking more than half his shots from the 3-point line last year. Gary Payton II — son of the former Oregon State All-American and NBA star — joins the team after averaging 14.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in his second season at Salt Lake Community College.

TIP-INS

1. G Malcolm Duvivier (3.1 points) and Gomis (2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds) are the only Oregon State returners to play in all 32 games last year.

2. Rhoades spent five seasons on Shaka Smart’s VCU staff after 10 years as a head coach at Division III Randolph-Macon College.

3. Oregon State freshman G Chai Baker is not cleared to play after suffering a cardiac arrest Aug. 19 at the team basketball center. He is enrolled in classes and will keep his scholarship.

PREDICTION: Rice 66, Oregon State 61