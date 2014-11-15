Oregon State 67, Rice 54: Jarmal Reid went 8-of-12 from the field for a career-high 17 points as the Beavers held off the visiting Owls.

Malcolm Duvivier also scored a career-high 17 points for Oregon State (1-0). Langston Morris-Walker added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Beavers outrebounded Rice 44-27.

Seth Gearhart led Rice with 14 points and Bishop Mency added 11 points off the bench. Max Guercy chipped in eight points, six assists and four steals for the Owls (0-1).

Gearhart’s 3-pointer with about seven minutes left in the first half finished a 7-0 run and got the Owls within 16-13. The Beavers answered by hitting their next six field goals - capped by Duvivier’s monster dunk - for a 29-17 advantage with less than four minutes left in the half.

Gearhart and Dan Peera hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get Rice within 37-35 early in the second half but the Beavers answered with an 12-3 run - including two jumpers from Reid - for another double-digit lead with less than eight minutes left. Rice cut the lead again, getting to within five on Mency’s 3-pointer with just over four minutes to play, but the Beavers closed out the game by hitting 13-of 14 free throws.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State wore PV patches on their uniform for former player, coach and administrator Paul Valenti, who passed away in September. ... Oregon State’s Cheikh N‘diaye and Gary Payton II each had three blocks. ... The Owls went 8-of-29 from the 3-point line with starters Guercy and Marcus Jackson each going 0-of-6.