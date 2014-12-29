Preview: Rice at Texas

Ninth-ranked Texas will look to bounce back Monday when it hosts Rice for its non-conference finale. The Owls, who are 0-3 on the road, have outscored their last six opponents in the paint but likely won’t have that advantage against the powerful Longhorns frontcourt. Texas is third in the country in rebounds (44.3) and tied for second in blocked shots (93).

Texas is 7-2 without starting point guard Isaiah Taylor, who injured his wrist on Nov. 20, but is averaging 14.3 turnovers without him. The Longhorns hope to have Taylor back when they start Big 12 Conference play at Texas Tech on Jan. 3. The Longhorns have won nine straight against Rice.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network, ESPN3

ABOUT RICE (3-7): Seth Gearhart leads the Owls with 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds and Marcus Jackson chips in 12 points. The Owls have hit 11 3-pointers in each of their last two games (22-of-65 combined) and lead Conference USA with eight made 3s per game. Bishop Mency (9.4 points) leads the team with 20 made 3-pointers.

ABOUT TEXAS (10-2): Forwards Jonathan Holmes (12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds) and Myles Turner (11.7, 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 blocks) lead Texas from the inside. Center Cameron Ridley averages 8.3 points and forward Connor Lammert leads the Longhorns - who are 7-1 at home - with 7.5 rebounds per contest. Texas is allowing 55.1 points while holding opponents 32.5 percent shooting, which is ranked third in the country.

TIP-INS

1. Texas has recorded at least six blocks in 10 games this year.

2. Rice is playing its fifth of eight straight in-state opponents, a streak that includes its first three C-USA opponents.

3. Texas G Kendal Yancy (6.4 points) has started the last four games in place of Taylor and has 14 assists and three turnovers in that span.

PREDICTION: Texas 70, Rice 57