Texas 66, Rice 44: Jonathan Holmes led the way with 15 points and six rebounds as the Longhorns closed out their non-conference slate by rolling over the visiting Owls.

Cameron Ridley added 14 points for Texas (11-2), which opens Big 12 play by hosting Oklahoma on Saturday. Connor Lammert scored 10 points and Prince Ibeh grabbed seven rebounds as the Longhorns controlled the glass 42-29.

Sean Obi recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds as Rice (5-7) suffered its second straight loss. Keith Washington and Nizar Kapic each had seven points for the Owls, who failed to reach 60 points for the second straight game after going over the mark in nine of the first 10 contests.

Holmes scored the first five points and Texas never trailed. Isaiah Taylor’s layup with 4:36 left in the opening half doubled it up at 26-13 and the Longhorns took a 37-19 advantage into the break.

Ridley and Holmes hit back-to-back jumpers to start the second and push the lead to more than 20 and the gap swelled to 51-25 on Holmes’ jumper less than eight minutes into the second. Rice found a rhythm and scored on six straight possessions to cut it to 58-42 but never got any closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Owls shot 29.1 percent from the field, including 6-of-29 from 3-point range. … Rice G Austin Ramljak went 1-for-9 from 3-point range after knocking down at least four 3-pointers in each of the previous four games. … Texas has taken nine straight in the series.