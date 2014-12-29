No. 10 Texas 66, Rice 55: Freshman Myles Turner had 16 points and five rebounds in his first start as the Longhorns beat the visiting Owls for the 10th straight time.

Jonathan Holmes added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas (11-2) while Cameron Ridley had nine points and six boards off the bench. Javan Felix added 10 points and two of Texas’ 14 assists.

Seth Gearhart hit 4-of-8 from the 3-point line and led Rice (3-8) with a career-high 24 points. Marcus Jackson added 10 points, five assists and four steals for the Owls.

A dunk by Maurice Rivers with 4:44 left in the first half gave Rice a 22-19 lead, but Texas finished the period with a 10-0 run - including seven straight points from Turner. Texas led by as many as eight early in the second half but Gearhart made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 45-41 with 11:33 left.

Turner’s 3-pointer with 8:44 left pushed the lead to 53-46, but Texas went nearly six minutes without a field goal as Gearhart got Rice within 53-51 with another 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. The Longhorns answered as Holmes and Kendal Yancy had back-to-back three-point plays to push the lead to nine with 2:01 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas has allowed eight made 3-pointers in each of its last three games. ... Rice fell to 0-4 on the road. ... Texas outrebounded Rice 39-25, but had 16 turnovers.