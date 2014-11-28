Preview: Washington State vs. Rice

Washington State looks to rebound from one of the worst shooting displays in school history when it takes on Rice in the consolation bracket of the Great Alaska Shootout on Friday. The Cougars made three first-half baskets while shooting 9.1 percent from the field in a 71-43 loss to UC Santa Barbara on Thursday. The Owls rallied to send their game into overtime but came up short 77-71 to Mercer.

The Cougars flew to Alaska already struggling with their shooting, hitting 37 percent from the floor before Thursday’s 22.8-percent showing. Senior guard DeVonte Lacy leads the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game and ranks No. 8 on the Washington State all-time list for 3-pointers with 191. The Cougars are shooting 27 percent from long range on 89 attempts.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (1-3): The Cougars should have the edge on the boards, where they average 37, although they were held to 32 against Santa Barbara and 12 on the offensive end despite missing 44 shots. Sophomore Josh Hawkinson is averaging 12.3 boards and had 13 against Santa Barbara. Hawkinson will need to get his shooting touch back after scoring three Thursday despite coming into the game averaging 15.7.

ABOUT RICE (1-3): Seth Gearhart (13 points per game) had 16 against Mercer, and Marcus Jackson (13.3) and Max Guercy (7.3) added 13 apiece. The Owls stayed in the game by hitting 10 3-pointers on 29 attempts, including a miss by Jackson with five seconds remaining in regulation that would have put Rice ahead. The Owls struggle on the boards, averaging 29.5, and were outrebounded 38-29 by Mercer.

TIP-INS

1. Lacy entered Thursday’s game averaging 17 points, but had just three on 1-of-8 shooting - including 1-of-6 from 3-point range.

2. The Cougars have played once at home - a victory over Idaho State.

3. Despite the lopsided loss to Santa Barbara, Washington State committed nine turnovers, seven below its season average.

PREDICTION: Washington State 67, Rice 64