FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington State 76, Rice 74
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
November 29, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Washington State 76, Rice 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: DELETES “at the two-minute mark” in graph 5)

Washington State 76, Rice 74: DaVonte Lacy hit two free throws with eight seconds remaining as the Cougars held off the Owls in a consolation bracket game at the Great Alaska Shootout.

Sophomore Josh Hawkinson, who was held to three points in the Cougars’ first-round loss to UC Santa Barbara, had a career-high 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting and added eight rebounds and two blocks. Lacy had 15 points and Dexter Kernich-Drew added 12 for Washington State (2-3), which will play Missouri State on Saturday in the fifth-place game. .

Seth Gearhart scored 22 points and Marcus Jackson added 14 for the Owls (1-4), who play host Alaska-Anchorage in the seventh-place game. Max Guercy had 11 points and six rebounds and Dan Peera chipped in 10 points.

Peera hit a 3-pointer to pull the Owls within 70-65 with 55 seconds remaining, the closest Rice had been since making the first bucket of the second half to trail by four. Ny Redding made 5-of-6 free throws to put the Cougars up 74-68 with 23 seconds remaining, but Jackson’s layup and a pair of free throws by Gearhart had the Owls within 74-72 before Lacy hit two from the line with eight seconds to go.

A night after making only three baskets in the first half, the Cougars started hot against the Owls with a 12-0 run over the first five minutes and pushed the lead to 29-15 on a 3-pointer by Kernich-Drew with 8:36 left in the half. The Owls rallied on Andrew Drone’s layup and four straight Maurice Rivers free throws to pull within 37-31 before the Cougars settled for a 39-33 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington State matched its total of three field goals Friday in a less than one minute span early in the first half Saturday. … The Cougars shot a season-best 47.1 percent from the field a day after shooting 22.8 percent against UC-Santa Barbara.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.