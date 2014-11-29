(Updated: DELETES “at the two-minute mark” in graph 5)

Washington State 76, Rice 74: DaVonte Lacy hit two free throws with eight seconds remaining as the Cougars held off the Owls in a consolation bracket game at the Great Alaska Shootout.

Sophomore Josh Hawkinson, who was held to three points in the Cougars’ first-round loss to UC Santa Barbara, had a career-high 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting and added eight rebounds and two blocks. Lacy had 15 points and Dexter Kernich-Drew added 12 for Washington State (2-3), which will play Missouri State on Saturday in the fifth-place game. .

Seth Gearhart scored 22 points and Marcus Jackson added 14 for the Owls (1-4), who play host Alaska-Anchorage in the seventh-place game. Max Guercy had 11 points and six rebounds and Dan Peera chipped in 10 points.

Peera hit a 3-pointer to pull the Owls within 70-65 with 55 seconds remaining, the closest Rice had been since making the first bucket of the second half to trail by four. Ny Redding made 5-of-6 free throws to put the Cougars up 74-68 with 23 seconds remaining, but Jackson’s layup and a pair of free throws by Gearhart had the Owls within 74-72 before Lacy hit two from the line with eight seconds to go.

A night after making only three baskets in the first half, the Cougars started hot against the Owls with a 12-0 run over the first five minutes and pushed the lead to 29-15 on a 3-pointer by Kernich-Drew with 8:36 left in the half. The Owls rallied on Andrew Drone’s layup and four straight Maurice Rivers free throws to pull within 37-31 before the Cougars settled for a 39-33 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington State matched its total of three field goals Friday in a less than one minute span early in the first half Saturday. … The Cougars shot a season-best 47.1 percent from the field a day after shooting 22.8 percent against UC-Santa Barbara.