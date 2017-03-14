Preview: Richmond at Alabama

With both teams coming off tough losses to higher seeds in their respective conference tournaments, Richmond and host Alabama look to quickly turn the page when they square off Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT. The Crimson Tide gave top-seeded Kentucky a fight to the finish before losing 79-74 in the SEC semifinals while the Spiders lost 87-77 to arch-rival and second-seeded VCU in the Atlantic10 semifinals.

Led by Atlantic 10 Player of the Year T. J. Cline, the Spiders were riding a five-game winning streak before the Rams, who eventually lost to Rhode Island in the championshp game, pulled away in overtime on Saturday. Coach Chris Mooney's team will need to depend on its quickness and shooting against the Crimson Tide considering that Cline, at 6-foot-9, is the only starter over 6-4 and the Spiders rank 325th in Division I in rebounding margin (minus-4.9) while Alabama is No. 31 (plus-5.5). In his second year at the helm, Alabama coach Avery Johnson has his program headed in the right direction with his top two scorers -- forward Braxton Key and guard Dazon Ingram -- both freshmen and an incoming recruiting class that includes three top-100 prospects. "We are excited," Johnson told reporters after learning his team would be playing more basketball this season. "We saw some improvement in terms of our road record in the SEC this year. We showed some signs of improving with our overall record, but at the same time, if we had a better non-conference record we could be right there knocking on the door (of the NCAA Tournament)."

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT RICHMOND (20-12): Cline (18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists) is shooting better than 51 percent from the field and has been the Spiders' jack-of-all-trades, leading the team in scoring, assists and rebounds in his senior season. Senior guard ShawnDre' Jones (16.8 points), a third-team All-Atlantic 10 choice, is Richmond's second-leading scorer and the Spiders' best 3-point shooter (39.6 percent). Sophomore guard Khwan Fore (11.0 points, team-leading 52 steals) and Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year De'Monte Buckingham (10.3 points, team-leading 23 blocked shots), who had a career-high 26 points in the loss to VCU, have proven to be solid contributors on both ends of the court.

ABOUT ALABAMA (19-14): Key (12.1 points, 52.3 percent shooting) and Ingram (10.6 points, team-leading 3.2 assists) are the only Tide players averaging in double figures. Alabama's interior defense and rebounding have been keys to their success with 6-9 sophomore Donta Hall (5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) and 6-10 senior Jimmie Taylor (5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds) having combined to block 95 shots while Key is pulling down 5.7 rebounds a game. Junior Riley Norris (9.0 points) provides versatility with his ability to play multiple positions while graduate student Corban Collins (6.6 points) and the coach's son, sophomore Avery Johnson Jr. (6.9 points), can provide some outside scoring punch although they are both shooting under 35 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has struggled from the foul line, ranking 325th in free-throw percentage (65.0) .

2. Buckingham led all freshmen in the Atlantic 10 in rebounds per game (5.7).

3. The winner will play the winner of the Clemson-Oakland game.

PREDICTION: Alabama 67, Richmond 63