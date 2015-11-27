Preview: Richmond vs. California

California looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it meets Richmond in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational at the Orleans Arena on Friday. The No. 13 Golden Bears won their first four games by an average of 21 points but were overwhelmed by San Diego State’s smothering defense in Thursday’s 72-58 loss while the Spiders fell 67-59 to No. 22 West Virginia in the other semifinal.

Many observers Friday will be watching to see how Cal’s talented freshmen duo of Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb respond to their first loss. Rabb turned in a strong effort against the Aztecs with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with nine rebounds, but Brown struggled for the first time this season and finished with seven points and three rebounds. Both will be tested Friday by Richmond forwards T.J. Cline and Terry Allen, who is averaging a team-high 19.8 points and had 20 points and six boards against West Virginia. The Spiders entered Thursday’s game averaging 90.8 points but shot 2-of-15 from 3-point range against the Mountaineers and face another tough test against the Golden Bears.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT RICHMOND (3-2): The Spiders will aim for a better effort near the basket after being dominated Thursday by West Virginia forward Devin Williams, who recorded his fifth straight double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Guard ShawnDre’ Jones averages 15.2 points for Richmond, which is shooting 50.2 percent from the field and was picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic 10. Coach Chris Mooney has relied heavily on his veterans early but would like to see continued growth from freshmen guards Khwan Fore, Jesse Pistokache and Julius Johnson, who combined for two points against the Mountaineers.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (4-1): After rolling to home wins over Rice, UC Santa Barbara, East Carolina and Sam Houston State, the Golden Bears led by as many 15 early in the second half Thursday before San Diego State closed the game with a 42-13 run. Guard Jabari Bird was held scoreless and Jordan Mathews had 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting as the Golden Bears shot 37.5 percent and were outrebounded 44-36. Senior point guard Tyrone Wallace had a quiet 16 points while Georgetown transfer Stephen Domingo continued his slow start by missing all three of his shots and scoring two points while committing three fouls.

TIP-INS

1. Cal’s bench was outscored 34-7 against San Diego State.

2. Richmond is 10-4 in early season neutral site tournament games under Chris Mooney over the last 10 seasons.

3. Richmond is shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range compared to Cal’s 29 percent.

PREDICTION: California 83, Richmond 70