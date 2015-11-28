Richmond 94, No. 14 California 90

Forward Terry Allen poured in a career-high 34 points and guard ShawnDre’ Jones added 22 points as Richmond upset No. 14 California 94-90 Friday night in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational in Las Vegas.

Forward Marshall Wood added 18 points off the bench for the Spiders. Allen also led the Spiders with 13 rebounds.

Freshman forward Jaylen Brown made 11 of 16 field-goal attempts and scored a career-high 27 to lead the Bears. Guard Tyrone Wallace added 15.

Cal led throughout much of the first half thanks to a balanced scoring attack. But Richmond took a one-point lead into intermission as Wood followed up a missed shot as time expired to put the Spiders up 44-43.

After the nip-and-tuck first half, the Spiders took off and opened up a 15-point lead at 65-50 on the strength of a 3-pointer from Jones at the 14:56 mark.

It took only 10 minutes for the Spiders to squander that lead and when reserve guard Sam Singer nailed a 3 and followed that with a layup, the Bears were up, 81-77.

But the Spiders went on a 17-9 run to close out the game and pull off the upset.