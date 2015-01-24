Preview: Richmond at Dayton

Dayton rode one of the nation’s best defenses to its first ranking in the coaches’ poll this season, but that unit’s recent failure may be the reason for its quick exit from the Top 25. The 22nd-ranked Flyers look to bounce back from their worst defensive effort of the year on Saturday when they host Richmond. Dayton yielded 58.1 points over its first 17 games, but allowed Davidson to hit 12 3-pointers in a 77-60 road loss Tuesday.

The setback not only ended the Flyers’ eight-game winning streak, but also halted their best start in A-10 play since beginning 9-0 in 2003-04. Dayton could have its hands full in its next conference battle since the Spiders crushed Davidson at home last Saturday 89-63, holding one of the nation’s top-scoring teams to a season-low point total while sending Wildcats coach Bob McKillop to his most-lopsided conference loss in 26 years at the school. The Spiders rarely beat themselves, averaging 9.6 turnovers – the fifth-lowest mark in the country.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNY, WHIO

ABOUT RICHMOND (10-8, 3-2 Atlantic 10): The Spiders were extremely efficient versus the Wildcats, shooting 57.4 percent from the field while setting season highs in points, 3-pointers (14), assists (25) and field goals (31). Leading scorer Kendall Anthony (16.3 points) scored a season-high 25 points, going 7-of-11 beyond the arc to give him 246 career treys and break Jonathan Baker’s school record of 241. “Kendall Anthony is the most self-motivated player that I have been around. He’s one of the few people that’s so much younger than you that you admire; he’s a special kid and just incredible,” coach Chris Mooney said after the game.

ABOUT DAYTON (15-3, 5-1): The Flyers do not have a player on the active roster who stands taller than 6-6, but that has not kept them from leading the conference in field-goal percentage defense (39.5), even after allowing Davidson to shoot 51.7 percent. Leading scorer Jordan Sibert and sophomore forward Kendall Pollard (23 points apiece) combined to shoot 16-of-28 last Saturday, but saw their teammates combine for 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting against the Wildcats. Sibert has scored in double figures in 14 of his last 15 games while Pollard has posted at least 20 points in each of his last two contests after averaging 9.9 over his first 15 outings.

TIP-INS

1. Since averaging 78.3 points in its first three conference games, Dayton has scored 61 or fewer points in its last three contests.

2. Richmond is 0-6 in true road games this season, though four of the contests have been decided by six or fewer points.

3. The Flyers, who have won 15 of their last 17 regular-season contests inside the conference, own a 15-game home winning streak.

PREDICTION: Dayton 63, Richmond 57