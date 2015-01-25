Dayton fends off upset bid from Richmond

DAYTON, Ohio -- Dayton coach Archie Miller spoke with Dyshawn Pierre for around 30 minutes on Wednesday morning. The conversation dealt mostly with the junior forward’s lackluster effort in a loss at Davidson earlier in the week.

Miller liked what he heard.

“I could tell he was going to play well tonight,” Miller said. “He was really disappointed in his play at Davidson. For maybe the first time in his career, I didn’t have to prod him to get ready. He was very anxious to get to the game.”

Pierre responded with 21 points and forward Kendall Pollard added 14, helping No. 22 Dayton recover from their first conference loss of the season with a 63-60 victory over Richmond at University of Dayton Arena.

Pierre, a junior forward, was 8 of 11 shooting for the Flyers (16-3, 6-1 Atlantic 10) who were coming off a 77-60 loss at Davidson on Tuesday which snapped an eight-game winning streak.

“Dyshawn means a lot to us, he’s a veteran,” said sophomore guard Kyle Davis. “We look to him like that.”

Miller lauded Davis’ defensive effort on Richmond’s leading scorer Kendall Anthony who scored just nine points. Anthony, a senior guard, came in averaging 16.3 per game.

“When Kyle’s engaged, he’s a difference maker for us on that end of the floor,” Miller said. “He was ready to go tonight. He made everything hard on a very good player.”

Richmond (10-9, 2-3 Atlantic 10) was led by sophomore forward T.J. Cline’s 14 points. Alonzo Nelson-Ododa and Terry Allen, both forwards, and guard ShawnDre’ Jones each added 11 points for the Spiders who fell short in their upset bid.

“Very close,” said Richmond coach Chris Mooney. “Obviously Dayton is a great team. We weren’t able to make a couple of plays and things went against us. Just a tough one.”

Richmond trailed 37-27 at halftime but a pair of baskets by Nelson-Ododa sparked an 8-2 run.

But, the Flyers remained hot from 3-point range, finishing 8 of 18.

Jordan Sibert, who came in averaging a team-leading 16.1 points, had just three points in the first half. But, the senior guard’s 3-pointer early in the second half stretched UD’s lead to 45-37.

Cline took over from there.

He rallied Richmond with ten straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers to give the Spiders their first lead, 47-46.

Richmond went on a 14-2 run in a little over seven minutes to take control.

More worrisome for the Flyers, Sibert picked up his fourth foul with 8:54 remaining and went to the bench for more than four minutes.

Dayton, drawing inspiration from a sellout home crowd, rallied back.

Scoochie Smith’s 3-pointer put the Flyers ahead 53-52 with 4:54 left. The sophomore guard finished with 10 points.

“We need to understand that when you’re playing a team at their home, they’re going to come out with energy and they’re going to be flying around,” said Mooney.

Richmond wasn’t finished, however.

The Spiders were within one point on two occasions in the final minute. They had the ball down three in the final seconds, but a 3-point attempt by Jones fell short with one second left.

Dayton didn’t want a repeat of last week’s loss at Davidson when they allowed 12 made 3-pointers. On Saturday, the Spiders missed their first six attempts and finished 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half.

Conversely, Dayton began the night 5 of 8 from behind the arc. Davis’ 3-pointer put the Flyers ahead 17-12.

Five straight points by Smith including a 3-pointer came during a 7-0 Flyers run that put them ahead 28-20. The sophomore guard scored 10 points on Saturday.

Pierre led Dayton with 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting in the first half, helping the Flyers build a 10-point halftime advantage.

“We let Pierre get going,” said Nelson-Ododa. “In the first half, we could have played a lot better defense. We feel like we’re right there. We’ve got to come out and play better in the first half and that will translate over to the second.”

NOTES: Dayton has won nine of its past 10 games despite playing with just six scholarship players, none taller than 6-6. The Flyers’ top two centers were kicked off from the team in for an alleged theft in December combined with injuries and an ineligible player. ... Richmond has lost 10 straight road games dating to last season ... Dayton leads the all-time series 14-9, winning 11 of the past 12 meetings at UD Arena. ... The Flyers have won 16 consecutive home games, including 11 this season.