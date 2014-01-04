Preview: Richmond at Florida

Florida closes out its non-conference schedule Saturday at home against Richmond, looking to post another impressive defensive performance before diving into SEC action. The Gators lead the SEC and are 10th nationally at 58.8 points allowed per contest, and despite a non-conference slate featuring games with four ranked teams Florida allowed more than 66 points just once in 12 contests. The Gators split their matchups with ranked opposition, falling by one against Connecticut and by six to Wisconsin while beating Kansas and Memphis.

The Gators hold opponents to 39.4 percent shooting, 40th in the country, and lead the SEC in fewest fouls. The Spiders are also strong against opposing shooters, leading the Atlantic 10 and ranking 33rd nationally at 39.1 percent. Richmond is off to a strong start, losing twice in overtime and pushing North Carolina in a 10-point loss.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CSS, ESPN3

ABOUT RICHMOND (10-4): The Spiders, who blew an 11-point lead with six minutes left in the loss at Wake Forest, lost a double-digit lead late before beating Northeastern 70-66 on Tuesday. Cedrick Lindsay has paced the offense since returning from a knee sprain, averaging 20 points in his first three games back. The Spiders shot a season-best 55.1 percent against Northeastern and hit 9-of-16 from 3-point range.

ABOUT FLORIDA (10-2): The Gators likely will face a stronger challenge from Richmond than Savannah State offered up Sunday, a game in which Florida led 34-11 at halftime en route to a 76-34 rout. Casey Prather leads the SEC in field goal percentage at 62.4, and paces the Gators in scoring at 17.8 points. Florida is third in the conference in 3-point shooting at 37.5 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Florida has won four in a row and nine of its past 10.

2. Spiders G Kendall Anthony needs 10 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

3. Richmond has beaten Florida in two of the previous three matchups, winning 56-53 in 2009.

PREDICTION: Florida 77, Richmond 63