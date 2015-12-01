Preview: RIchmond at Florida

Florida overcame a slow start in its most recent victory over FGCU, but the Gators might not be as fortunate if that happens again on Tuesday night against Richmond. The Spiders are coming off an impressive win against highly regarded California from the Pac-12 and also own a victory over Wake Forest of the ACC.

This game could end up focusing on a tantilizing frontcourt matchup between senior forwards. Terry Allen, who is coming off a sensational 34-point performance against Cal, leads the Spiders in scoring (22.2), rebounding (8.0), assists (3.3), steals (2.0) and blocks (1.0). Dorian Finney-Smith, the Gators’ scoring leader at 15.2 ppg, is coming off a 23-point night that helped Florida rebound from a subpar first half to beat FGCU 70-50. The Spiders run an efficient high-octane offense, averaging 86 points, but will be facing a stingy defense that is allowing only 59.2.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Networ

ABOUT RICHMOND (4-2): While Allen is the statistical leader, he is far from the only player the Gators need to keep an eye on, especially when you realize the Spiders are hitting 50.1 percent from the floor. The Nos. 2-4 scorers - junior guard ShawnDre’ Jones (16.3 points), junior forward T.J. Cline (14.8 ppg) and junior forward Marshall Wood (11.5 ppg) have combined to hit 36 3-point shots with all shooting better than 41 percent from long distance. The Spiders also share the ball well, averaging 17.3 assists with an impressive season best of 29 in a win over Stetson.

ABOUT FLORIDA (5-1): It was a two-man frontcourt show for Florida against FGCU as Finney-Smith and redshirt sophomore John Egbunu combined to score 40 of the Gators’ 70 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field while the rest of the team was only 12-of-44. Florida outscored FGCU 38-17 in the second half after getting an earful from first-year coach Mike White and the players accepting and then amplyfying his message. “We raised our voices a little, but our guys did too - with each other,” White told reporters after the win.

TIP-INS

1. In his 10-plus seasons as Richmond’s coach, Chris Mooney’s teams have 18 wins against teams from the power five conferences. .

2. The shooting of the starting Florida backcourt duo of junior Kasey Hill and freshman KeVaughan Allen remains a big concern - they were 5-of-21 against FCGU and for the season Hill is hitting 39.2 percent and Allen 30 percent.

3. Egbunu is coming off his first double-double as a Gator, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while also contributing four blocks.

PREDICTION: Florida 73, Richmond 69