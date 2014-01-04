(Updated: CORRECTS time of Richmond drought in 2nd sentence of 3rd graph. CORRECTS time of Nelson-Ododa’s jumper in 1st sentence of 4th graph. EDITS various wording in 1st sentence of 4th graph. CORRECTS time of Lindsay 3-pointer in 2nd sentence of 4th graph. DELETED “by” in 1st sentence of 5th graph. EDITS wording in 2nd note in notebook.)

No. 13 Florida 67, Richmond 58: Michael Frazier II scored 18 points and a late 12-0 spurt helped the host Gators survive the Spiders’ upset bid.

Frazier finished 3-for-7 from 3-point range for Florida (11-2), which trailed with less than five minutes left. Patric Young added 15 points, Casey Prather scored 12 points and Dorian Finney-Smith recorded 13 rebounds.

Cedrick Lindsay scored all 19 of his points in the second half for Richmond (10-5), hitting five 3-pointers, and Kendall Anthony added 15 points. The Spiders did not score for a 3-minute, 42-second span in the final minutes, seeing a one-point lead turn into an 11-point deficit.

Alonzo Nelson-Ododa’s jumper gave the Spiders a 50-49 advantage with 4:48 to play, but the Gators responded by scoring the next 12 points, getting key three-point plays from Young and Prather and taking a 61-50 lead on Young’s free throw with 1:28 left. The Spiders pulled within 64-58 on Lindsay’s 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining but could get no closer.

Florida led most of the first half and held a 23-16 advantage with four minutes left, but the Spiders scored seven of the final nine points to reach halftime trailing 25-23. Anthony’s 3-pointer early in the second half gave Richmond a 26-25 lead, and his three-point play with 8:34 to play put the Spiders ahead 46-42.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida shot 10-of-19 from the free-throw line while Richmond finished 1-of-3. … Anthony surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. … Florida opens SEC play Wednesday at home against South Carolina, looking to extend its homecourt winning streak to 24, which would tie a school record.