Florida 76, Richmond 56

Florida center John Egbunu paced a balanced attack with 17 points, leading the Gators to a 76-56 rout of Richmond on Tuesday at the Stephen C. O‘Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Forward Devin Robinson and Egbunu each posted double-doubles, helping the Gators improve to 6-1 under first-year coach Mike White. Florida’s only loss came against No. 1 Purdue.

Robinson finished 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Egbunu added 14 rebounds. Gators forward Dorian Finney-Smith had nine points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and guard KeVaughn Allen added 10 points.

Florida closed out the first half with an 11-1 run and took a commanding 40-17 lead into intermission. The Spiders (4-2) never challenged and were dominated on the backboards 57-36 by the Gators.

Forward Terry Allen led the Spiders with 15 points. Forward Marshall Wood came off the bench to add 12 points for the Spiders, who shot just 33.9 percent from the field. Guard ShawnDre’ Jones and forward T.J. Cline each scored 11 points.

Florida shot 41.2 percent from the floor.