Preview: North Carolina vs. Richmond

No. 19 North Carolina will be looking to rebound from an 83-80 home loss to Belmont when it faces Richmond in a Hall of Fame Tipoff semifinal game that will be played at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn. The contest was expected to be a warm-up for the Tar Heels before a much-anticipated championship game against defending national champion Louisville, which first must get by Fairfield in the other semifinal on Sunday afternoon. But the suspensions of two of North Carolina’s two top players, guards P.J. Hairston and Leslie McDonald, makes this game no longer a walkover for the Tar Heels.

Hairston, who averaged a team-high 14.6 points and connected on 39.6 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, has been suspended since the summer while the NCAA investigates his connection to felon “Fats” Thomas, who was connected with a pair of rental cars used by Hairston during the summer. McDonald, who averaged 7.2 points off the bench last season, is awaiting an NCAA ruling on whether he received impermissible benefits as an unofficial spokesman for a mouth guard company. Adding more intrigue to the game is the fact that Richmond defeated Belmont, 69-61, six days before the Tar Heels lost to the Bruins.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (2-1): Don’t feel too sorry for head coach Roy Williams, who still has four McDonald’s All-Americans dotting his roster even without Hairston. Forward James Michael McAdoo, an explosive 6-9, 230-pound forward with NBA lottery potential, is one of them and is coming off a career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds in the loss to Belmont. Another potential pro is sophomore point guard Marcus Paige, who is second on the team in scoring (18.0) while connecting on 8-of-18 3-pointers.

ABOUT RICHMOND (3-1): The Spiders, whose only loss was to Minnesota (74-59), come in on off a 74-63 overtime win over Hofstra on Tuesday night. Senior guard Cedrick Lindsay leads the Spiders in scoring (19.0) and had a career-high 26 points in the win over Hofstra. Another guard, Kendall Anthony, had five 3-pointers and 18 points off the bench against Hofstra.

TIP-INS

1. McAdoo has two double-doubles this season and 10 in his career.

2. North Carolina is shooting a dreadful 55.8 percent from the free throw line and missed 26 free throws in 48 attempts (45.8 percent) in the loss to Belmont.

3. Lindsay is 32 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 73, Richmond 65