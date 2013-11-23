(Updated: EDITS throughout ADDED: Louisville as opponent in in 2nd graph CORRECTed: Richmond rebounds in 3rd graph CORRECTED: Johnson’s boards in graph 2.)

No. 19 North Carolina 82, Richmond 72: Marcus Paige sank six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 26 points to help lead the Tar Heels into Sunday afternoon’s championship game in the Hall of Fame Tipoff at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn.

Sophomore Brice Johnson scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, and J.P. Tokoto added 10 points for North Carolina (3-1). The Tar Heels will meet No. 2 Louisville in the championship game.

Cedrick Lindsay scored a career-high 29 points and Kendall Anthony added 13 points for Richmond (3-2). The Spiders finished with 17 turnovers and were outrebounded 36-31 by the Tar Heels.

Richmond, which jumped out to an early 10-2 lead, led for most of the first half. North Carolina, which was upset at home by Belmont on Sunday, took its first lead 35-33 on a pair of free throws by Paige just before halftime.

The Spiders never led after that but forced two ties in the second half, the final one on a Lindsay jumper that made it 51-51 with a little over 11 minutes to go. But the Tar Heels gradually pulled away and led by as many as 12 points on a pair of free throws by Jackson Simmons with 1:19 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Carolina guards P.J. Hairston and Leslie McDonald didn’t make the trip as they serve suspensions related to NCAA investigations into receiving impermissible benefits last summer. ... The Tar Heels played some 3-2 zone defense for the first time in the Roy Williams’ era. ... North Carolina, which came into the game shooting 55.8 percent from the free throw line, made 26-of-37 from the free throw line.