Preview: Richmond at Saint Louis

Saint Louis will try to maintain its best record through 20 games in 20 years when it hosts Richmond on Wednesday in a pivotal Atlantic-10 Conference matchup. The No. 21 Billikens have won 12 straight since a Dec. 1 loss to No. 22 Memphis but the Billikens haven’t faced a ranked team during their run and have experienced some close calls against some marginal opponents, namely a two-point victory against Valparaiso and a one-point victory against Rhode Island. Saint Louis is coming off a four-point win against Duquesne after rallying from two points down with just under a minute remaining.

The Billikens are winning the close ones because they have a defense that can ratchet up in a pinch. Opponents average 58 points against Saint Louis, seventh fewest in Division I, and shooting 38.6 percent from the floor, 18th-lowest. The Spiders come in riding a four-game winning streak, most recently posting a three-point victory last Wednesday over then-No. 12 Massachusetts.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest

ABOUT RICHMOND (14-6, 4-1 A-10): Kendall Anthony was named A-10 Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 20 points in victories against Massachusetts and St. Joseph’s. The 5-8 guard has reached double figures in scoring in 12 consecutive games and is averaging 16.6 points in conference play. Anthony gives the Spiders a tough backcourt combination along with Cedrick Lindsay, who continues to lead the Spiders in scoring at 18.5 points, despite not bettering that mark in the last three games.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (18-2, 5-0): Dwayne Evans should be itching to get back on the floor after the team’s leading scorer fouled out against Duquesne and finished with five points in a season-low 17 minutes, which is 10 points and 12 minutes below his season average. Evans, a 6-6 forward, did not make a field goal against Duquesne after combining for 25 in the previous three games. His lack of buckets was particularly noteworthy because teammate Jordair Jett distributed 11 assists in the victory, the most by a Saint Louis player since 1991.

TIP-INS

1. Saint Louis G Mike McCall Jr. has 28 steals compared to 18 turnovers this season.

2. Jett, who shot 62.1 percent from the free throw line through his first three years at Saint Louis, is shooting 61.5 this season.

3. Richmond has held the opposition to 64 points or fewer in 11 of the last 14 games and 14 of 20 overall this season.

PREDICTION: Richmond 65, Saint Louis 63