No. 21 Saint Louis 77, Richmond 57: Jordair Jett had 21 points and a career-high 10 rebounds as the host Billikens ran away from the Spiders early.

Dwayne Evans added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Louis (19-2, 6-0 Atlantic-10), which remained a game ahead of George Washington and Virginia Commonwealth in the A-10 standings while dropping Richmond two games back. Austin McBroom added 12 points off the bench and Rob Loe finished with 10 points for the Billikens.

Kendall Anthony scored 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting for Richmond (14-7, 4-2), which was coming off a three-point win against then-No. 12 Massachusetts last week. Cedrick Lindsay added 12 points and Derrick Williams contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Spiders.

Anthony s 3-pointer was the only basket in the first six minutes for Richmond, allowing the Billikens to build a 12-3 lead. McBroom entered the game and produced a three-point play to extend the lead to 20-5 and Saint Louis continued to pour it on in the opening half, eventually taking a 42-21 lead into the break.

Even with the big advantage, the Billikens didn t back down, outscoring Richmond for most of the second half. The Spiders shot 31.7 percent from the floor and were outrebounded 43-34.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Saint Louis has won 13 straight games, its longest winning streak since the 1993-94 season. ¦ The Billikens came into the game seventh in the nation in scoring defense (58 points per game). ¦ Lindsay came in averaging 18.5 points but hasn t bettered that mark in any of the last four games.