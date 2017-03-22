Brodziansky leads TCU past Richmond, into NIT semis

Vlad Brodziansky poured in 20 points, 16 of them in the first half, to lead four teammates in double-figure scoring as the Texas Christian Horned Frogs rolled past the Richmond Spiders 86-68 on Tuesday in a National Invitational Tournament quarterfinal game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kenrich Williams recorded a triple-double (11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists) for the Horned Frogs.

TCU (22-15), seeded fourth in the Region 4 bracket, advances to the semifinals in New York City to face the winner of Wednesday's Region 3 final between second-seeded Illinois and fourth-seeded Central Florida. That game will be played on March 28 at Madison Square Garden

The Horned Frogs led just 10-9 at the 13:02 mark of the first half before reeling off the ensuing 11 points, with eight of the points in the surge by Brodziansky. Richmond never got closer than 10 points the rest of the game.

Desmond Bane added 13 points for the Horned Frogs while Alex Robinson tallied 12 points for the Horned Frogs.

TCU outrebounded Richmond 39-22, had 20 second-chance points to just five for the Spiders and got 25 points from its bench while Richmond's reserves scored only three points.

T.J. Cline led all scorers with 33 points for Richmond. De'Monte Buckingham added 11 points and Khwan Fore hit for 10 for the sixth-seeded Spiders (22-13).

TCU kept up the momentum throughout the half, taking a 41-26 lead into intermission on the strength of 16 first-half points by Brodziansky and nine points and 10 rebounds from Williams. Cline led Richmond with 10 points in the half.

TCU outshot Richmond 50 percent to 39.3 percent in the first half and outrebounded the Spiders 24-9 in the first 20 minutes, with nine of those rebounds coming on the offensive end.

The Horned Frogs had a stretch in which they made 6 of their 7 shots in the first six minutes of the second half and stretched their lead to 58-39.