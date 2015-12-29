Preview: Richmond at Texas Tech

Zach Smith will try to keep his hot streak going Tuesday when Texas Tech hosts a Richmond team that features its own talented forward. Smith recorded his first double-double in his last outing and is averaging 12.3 points on 63.2 percent shooting and eight rebounds over the last three games for the Red Raiders, who have won eight straight.

“He just plays bigger,” coach Tubby Smith told the media on Dec. 22 of the 6-8, 215-pound sophomore. “When you look at his physique, he isn’t a physical presence out there, but he can really go get the ball. He has a feel for where the ball is coming off. I’ve said all along that he is our best all-around player.” He’ll get a test from Spider senior forward Terry Allen (6-8, 240), who is coming off back-to-back double-doubles. Allen is one of two Division I players averaging at least 20 points and eight rebounds. The Spiders are trying to add to their list of quality wins that already includes a victory at Wake Forest, a neutral-site triumph against California and a home win against Northern Iowa.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus

ABOUT RICHMOND (8-3): Allen (20.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals) and forward T.J. Cline (15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists) are both shooting better than 52 percent from the floor while the Spiders average a 49.4 shooting clip. ShawnDre’ Jones adds 14.2 points and 3.9 assists per contest for Richmond, which has won four straight. Virginia Tech transfer Marshall Wood has been solid off the bench, contributing 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (9-1): The Red Raider starters average at least 8.8 points apiece, led by Devaugntah Williams’ 14.2. Smith, who has scored in double figures six times during the win streak, adds 10.4 points and a team-best seven rebounds. The balanced offense has been helped by a solid defense, which has held five straight opponents below 40 percent shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Texas natives Cline and backup G Jesse Pistokache missed team preparations and had to drive from Dallas to Lubbock, Texas, after their flight back to Richmond at the end of break was canceled because of snow.

2. Smith has 10 blocks in his last five games.

3. The Red Raiders have outrebounded six of their past seven opponents, including a plus-29 margin in the past two games.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 72, Richmond 65