Texas Tech 85, Richmond 70

Guard Devaugntah Williams paced a balanced Texas Tech attack, and the Red Raiders handled Richmond 85-70 on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Williams led four Texas Tech starters in double figures with 17 points, leading the Red Raiders to their sixth straight win. Center Norense Odiase finished 14 points and nine rebounds, guard Keenan Evans added 14 points and forward Zach Smith scored 10 points.

Texas Tech jumped out to a 24-10 lead at the midway point of the first half and took a 41-29 advantage into halftime. The Red Raiders led by double digits for the entire second half, with the lead growing to 59-39 on a dunk by Smith with 13:40 to play.

The Spiders (8-4) never mustered a serious run and had their four-game winning streak snapped. Guard ShawnDre’ Jones had 16 points, and forward T.J. Cline added 14 for Richmond.

The Red Raiders enjoyed big edges on the backboards and at the free throw line. Texas Tech outrebounded Richmond 42-19 and connected on 22 of 27 free throws. The Spiders went 10 of 21 from the foul line.

The game was played while a severe winter storm was impacting Texas. Fans were urged to stay at home, if travel conditions were dangerous.