Preview: Richmond at VCU

The VCU Rams will try and match the longest winning streak during the Shaka Smart six-year era when the in-state rival Richmond Spiders visit Saturday. The Rams’ vaunted defense held George Washington to 26.9-percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers Tuesday in a 72-48 rout – their 12th straight triumph. The high-scoring Spiders are coming off an 86-55 rout of Duquesne in which they shot 53.6 percent and drained 13 3-ponters.

VCU, which won 13 straight in 2012-13 before falling to Richmond, has won its last 16 conference home games by an average of 16.8 points. “(Every game) our guys are always pretty confident,” Smart said. “I think it’s important to never get too high or too low. We have to understand we’ve got another big game coming up on Saturday, another good opponent coming in here. Our goal is to win that Richmond game.” The contest will certainly be a challenge for the Spiders, who are 0-7 in true road games this season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT RICHMOND (11-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10): ShawnDre’ Jones scored a career-high 27 points and knocked down four 3-pointers and leading scorer Kendall Anthony (16.0 points, 40 3-pointers) added 16 points and four 3-pointers Wednesday against Duquesne. The Spiders, who are tops in conference games in free-throw percentage (79.5) and turnovers (9.3) and second in scoring (72.4), field-goal percentage (49.7), and 3-pointers made (60), will test the Rams. “We really embrace this rivalry,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “We recognize how great the atmosphere is going to be. I think rivalries are one of the best parts about college basketball.”

ABOUT VCU (17-3, 7-0): Freshman Terry Larrier scored 15 points in the rout over George Washington in the Rams’ first home game in 17 days. Treveon Graham leads the team in both scoring (16.7) and rebounding (6.7), Melvin Johnson adds 13.1 points and the duo has combined for 92 3-pointers. Despite an underwhelming 41.8 percent field-goal percentage in conference matchups, the Rams rank third in the conference in scoring (72.1) because they rank second in offensive rebounding 12.1) fourth in 3-pointers made (58), and first in steals (11.1) and turnover margin (7.0) - almost three times better than any other team.

TIP-INS

1. VCU beat Richmond three times last season, including a victory in the A-10 quarterfinals.

2. VCU has forced more turnovers than opponents have field goals in six games this season.

3. Richmond ranks 13th in conference games in rebounding (26.8) and is last in offensive boards (4.6).

PREDICTION: VCU 76, Richmond 62