VCU sweeps past Richmond into A-10 semis

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University’s campuses are located about five miles apart in their state’s capital city.

The symbolic distance between the two programs on the court at the Barclays Center on Friday night seemed much farther than that.

VCU dominated the rebound battle all game long, opening a 19-point advantage in the first half and holding on for a 71-53 win in the Atlantic 10 Conference quarterfinals.

It was the first time that Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth met in the Atlantic 10 tournament after VCU joined the conference before last season. They were previously members of the Colonial Athletic Association for six seasons between 1995-2001, meeting twice in the conference tournament during that time, with VCU winning both previous postseason matchups.

Quite some time has passed since the schools’ CAA days, but the results stayed largely the same.

“It’s a crosstown rivalry,” VCU junior guard Briante Weber said. “Any time you can beat a team three times, no matter who it is, that’s big -- and to beat your rival three times (in a season), that just gives you bragging rights.”

Weber had about as perfect a first half as possible, making all seven of his shots from the field, adding four rebounds and two steals as VCU led 37-22 at intermission. The junior, who made his mark as an underclassman for his play on the defensive end, finished with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor, five rebounds, two assists and the two steals.

“Early in the game, Briante was getting into the lane, and he was showing the ball and they were jumping out of the way and jumping for the ball, so he turned and pivoted and had wide-open shots from four feet,” VCU coach Shaka Smart said. “Sometimes when you see the ball go in for yourself, then your confidence starts to build, and then he started making pull-up jumpers, made a 3-point shot, so from there he kinda got the ball rolling.”

Junior guard Treveon Graham and sophomore guard Melvin Johnson joined Weber in double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Rams took advantage on the glass, outrebounding the Spiders 50-28 for the game, with redshirt freshman forward Mo Allie-Cox’s 10 rebounds paving the way. Four of his teammates had five or more rebounds as VCU grabbed 20 of its own misses.

Against a short-handed Richmond squad with tired legs from a game the night before, a well-rested VCU’s energy and full-court pressure defense were even more effective.

“We hadn’t played for six days, and when our guys have that type of time to prep for a game, it’s usually terrific in terms of providing them with a sense of purpose and understanding what’s next,” Smart said. “I thought our guys played with great energy tonight, and I felt that we could have an advantage on the glass if that was a point of emphasis for us. Our guys did a great job of going to the offensive glass.”

Defensively, VCU did a great job on Richmond junior Kendall Anthony, holding the 5-foot-8 guard to 2-of-15 shooting from the floor.

The Spiders have been playing short-handed for the last month without senior guard Cedrick Lindsay (knee) and senior forward Derrick Williams (left team), and their lack of depth finally caught up to them.

“I think every time (Anthony) had a ball screen or he made a drive, guys were really helping off their man, giving him a lot of extra attention,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “He forced some things because he has a lot of responsibility at this particular time, and that probably didn’t help him, and it didn’t help us.”

Virginia Commonwealth advances to the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament for the second consecutive season. Last year, it lost to Saint Louis in the tournament final, but the Billikens were eliminated by St. Bonaventure in an earlier quarterfinal, leaving the Rams as the highest remaining seed in the tournament.

NOTES: Richmond defeated Duquesne 76-64 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals. Virginia Commonwealth had a bye in the first round. ... VCU improved to 22-6 in postseason play in the team’s fifth season under coach Shaka Smart. ... The two programs met for the 19th time as conference foes, with VCU holding an 11-8 advantage in those games. This was the first year that the Rams swept the season series since going 3-0 against the Spiders during the 1995-96 season.