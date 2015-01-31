Richmond takes down rival VCU

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth’s Mo Alie-Cox hammered in a thunderous two-handed slam, sending a sold-out crowd into a frenzy with a nine-point lead over cross-town rival Richmond.

But what could have been a momentum deciding play, instead turned into a turning point for Richmond. The Spiders embarked on an 18-4 run, spanning the first and second halves, to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Senior guard Kendall Anthony scored 20 of his game-high 22 points over the final 20 minutes, and junior forward Terry Allen added 15 to lead his Spiders to a 64-52 upset of No. 14 VCU.

“Like most people, I think rivalries make college basketball and we have to hold up our end of the bargain,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said after his team’s first win at the Siegal Center since 2001.

“It’s gratifying that we were able to do that today.”

Anthony, the smallest player on the court at 5-foot-8, proved to be the biggest. The Tennessee native answered every run Virginia Commonwealth (17-4, 7-1) made in the second half with a variety of moves and shots.

Following a basket by Rams sophomore guard Doug Brooks to end an extended Spiders (12-9, 5-3) run, Anthony tallied four straight points to increase Richmond’s lead to 39-32.

Then, following baskets from Rams senior guard Treveon Graham and freshman forward Terry Larrier, Anthony scored another four consecutive points.

A few minutes later, the 40 percent shooter from 3-point range, connected on his only shot from behind the arc in the game, forcing VCU to call a timeout as he celebrated his trey on the Rams’ logo at center court.

“I was able to get into the lane and we were able to run our offense,” Anthony said after his 22-point, six-assist performance. “We were playing together and we were able to find open shots for teammates. That was the biggest difference.”

Added Mooney, ”He’s the toughest kid I’ve ever coached. ... He plays a game that makes us win today against a great team that specializes in harassing ball-handlers.

“He has earned every bit of accolade or congratulations he gets because there is no one who works harder than him.”

But in the first half, both teams struggled to find the basket.

The Rams did not get their first field goal until senior guard Briante Weber’s impressive runner in the lane at the 16:40 mark, while the Spiders were held to two field goals over the game’s first seven minutes.

Virginia Commonwealth coach Shaka Smart called his team’s defensive effort against George Washington Tuesday night its best in recent memory, but to begin the game against Richmond, it was even better.

The Rams forced the Spiders into a 35-second shot-clock violation on their opening possession and denied the pass into the post.

Meanwhile, the Spiders, who rely heavily on the offensive prowess of Anthony, struggled to do much as VCU pressured screens and successfully switched, keeping Richmond on the perimeter.

The Spiders shot only 38 percent from the field in the first half, but the momentum seemed to turn with one huge defensive play from Alie-Cox.

With Richmond junior forward Deion Taylor eyeing a thunderous dunk, Alie-Cox slid underneath the basket, rose into the air and stopped Taylor cold.

Then, he swatted away another shot on Richmond’s next possession to help VCU take a 9-4 lead.

Although the Spiders would close the gap over the entirety of the first 20 minutes with Taylor and Allen supplying 10 of the team’s 22 first half points, there was always an answer from VCU and it started with the play of Weber.

The senior scored only six points in the win over the Colonials earlier in the week, but he blew past that with nine early points on 4-of-6 shooting while adding four thefts to help the Rams enter the locker room with a 28-22 lead.

”We had defended well in the first half, but we didn’t have the same kind of energy in the second,“ Smart said. ”I thought we really played with a lot of avoidance.

“You can’t be good that way, particularly with our style of play. ... We haven’t had this feeling in quite some time, so it’s a reality that smacks you around a bit.”

That reality check happened because of a second half which played out in stark contrast to the opening 20 minutes.

The Spiders would immediately tie the game, 28-28, with consecutive 3-pointers from sophomore forward TJ Cline and Allen, but VCU senior forward Treveon Graham would halt the 8-0 spurt with two free throws to regain a two-point edge.

However, Richmond failed to surrender with Cline answering Graham with a wing 3-pointer to give the Spiders a 31-30 lead, their first advantage since 16:57 mark of the first half.

Richmond would extend the lead to as much as seven points following Anthony’s runner in the paint to take a 39-32 lead with 13:06 remaining in the game.

“They made shots and we weren’t playing as good of defense in the second half,” Graham said after his 18-point performance. “We let up. We weren’t being as aggressive defensively and we let our offensive game being off affect our defense.”

It was that run which set the Spiders up to earn their first true road win since defeating Duquesne last Feb. 12. The victory also put a dent into VCU’s home dominance, which had stood at 29 victories in their last 30 games.

The Rams, a 36 percent shooting team from 3-point range, connected on only 2-of-19 attempts for 11 percent, hindering their offense and ultimately leading to their first Atlantic 10 Conference loss.

VCU next faces in-state rival George Mason on Wednesday, while Richmond travels for a clash with La Salle on Thursday, possibly without Weber, who underwent an MRI on his knee following landing awkwardly on his leg late in the second half.

NOTES: The Siegal Center’s sellout streak reached 61 games, the fifth-longest active streak in the country. ... Virginia Commonwealth’s win over George Washington Tuesday night marked the sixth time this season its opponent’s field goals were equal or fewer than its turnovers. ... VCU was Richmond’s seventh road game against a top-60 RPI team.