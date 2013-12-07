Preview: Richmond at Wake Forest

Wake Forest will be looking to keep its perfect home record in tact when Richmond pays a visit on Saturday afternoon. The Demon Deacons went 1-2 in their trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis, sandwiching losses to Kansas and Tennessee around a victory over USC, and have since captured their sixth home victory over Tulane. Cody Miller McIntyre continues to look like an improved player in his sophomore season for Wake Forest, leading the team at 17 points per game.

The Spiders bring a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest with victories over in-state rivals James Madison and William and Mary since the Thanksgiving holiday. Since Chris Mooney took over, Richmond has lived and died by the 3-pointer, and that has been no different this season with the Spiders averaging more than 20 attempts per game from long range. Kendall Anthony has been Richmond’s most consistent 3-point shooter at 36.8 percent, but point guard Cedrick Lindsay has been the Spiders leading scorer at 18.2 points.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT RICHMOND (7-2): Lindsay appears to have made the leap to an elite level during his senior season, and the biggest difference has been how often he’s been getting to the line - going from 4.5 attempts to 7.8. Lindsay scored 29 points in Richmond’s overtime loss to North Carolina, and has also averaged 4.6 assists. With only two other players averaging double-figure scoring, Lindsay will have to continue to produce at an elite level for the Spiders to keep their winning streak going.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (7-2): With senior forward Travis McKie’s scoring at a career-low 10.7 points per game, the Demon Deacons have had to look elsewhere for offensive options. Miller-McIntyre has been consistently excellent, but perhaps the biggest surprise this season has been Robert Morris transfer Coron Williams. Williams has poured in 43.1 percent of his 58 3-pointers, is shooting 90.9 percent from the free-throw line and has averaged 12.1 points.

TIP-INS

1. A win would give Richmond its second consecutive 8-2 start.

2. The Demon Deacons enter the weekend averaging 43 rebounds per game - 15th-best in the nation.

3. The Richmond game is Wake Forest’s first of two straight against Atlantic 10 opponents, with St. Bonaventure coming to town Dec. 17.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 71, Richmond 70