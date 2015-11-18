Preview: Richmond at Wake Forest

Wake Forest aims for its second 3-0 start in the past three seasons when the Demon Deacons host Richmond on Wednesday. The teams are meeting for the eighth straight season and the 15th time in the past 16 years, and two of the last three meetings at Wake Forest have gone to overtime.

The Demon Deacons wouldn’t mind winning a little more comfortably after claiming single-digit victories in their first two contests. They needed a 16-3 run in the second half to wipe out a 13-point halftime deficit in Sunday’s 90-82 win at Bucknell. The Spiders evened their record with a 108-85 win over Stetson on Sunday behind a career-high 27 points from T.J. Cline and hope to carry over their hot shooting in their first road trip of the season. Richmond could have a tough time matching up in the post against a Wake Forest team that ranks 23rd in the nation in rebounding (52 per game) and has two players averaging double-doubles.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT RICHMOND (1-1): The Spiders are coming off an impressive offensive performance, as they shot 54.5 percent while running up their highest point total since 1979. Cline led four players who scored in double figures, and the Spiders lit it up from outside with 15 3-pointers. Terry Allen had the hot hand in a season-opening 87-75 loss to James Madison, matching his career-high with 27 points.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-0): The Demon Deacons start three sophomores and a freshman, but what they lack in experience they make up in size. Forwards Devin Thomas (19.5 points per game, 14.5 rebounds) and Dinos Mitoglou (12.5 points, 11.5 rebounds) have been dominant inside, and 7-1 freshman Doral Moore has the potential to develop into an impact post player. Wake Forest misses injured guard Codi Miller-McIntyre (foot), who averaged 14.5 points a year ago, but freshman Bryant Crawford has picked up the slack, contributing 15 points and 4.5 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. Allen, who has averaged a team-high 21 points through two games, needs 19 points to become the 44th player in Richmond history with 1,000 in his career.

2. Thomas is the ACC’s active leader in career rebounds (794) and career double-doubles (23).

3. Richmond needs to score 70 points to match its highest total through three games during coach Chris Mooney’s 11-year stint with the Spiders.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 81, Richmond 77