Richmond 91, Wake Forest 82
November 19, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Richmond 91, Wake Forest 82

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: Fix: corrects spelling of Forest in headline

Richmond 91, Wake Forest 82

Forward T.J. Cline scored 19 points and forward Trey Davis added 11 as Richmond held on to defeat Wake Forest 91-82 on Wednesday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Spiders (2-1) made 11 baskets from 3-point range, using an efficient second half to avenge a two-point loss from last year.

Richmond scored the game’s final seven points, with Davis hitting a shot with 2:45 left to stretch what had been an 84-82 lead.

Wake Forest (2-1) didn’t score in the last three minutes.

Richmond guard ShawnDre Jones supplied 16 points and forward Marshall Wood tallied 15 points.

The Spiders scored on eight of 10 possessions during a second-half stretch.

Freshman guard Bryant Crawford led Wake Forest with 21 points. Forward Dinos Mitoglou had 14 points and forward John Collins had 13 points, with forwards Devin Thomas and Greg McClinton each supplying 12 points.

For the last 16 minutes of the first half, the margin was never larger than four points for either team. Richmond held a 41-39 edge at the break.

Wake Forest shot 57.7 percent from the field in the first half, but was hurt by 13 of its 20 turnovers. The Demon Deacons also made only 8 of 16 first-half free throws.

