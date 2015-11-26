Preview: Richmond vs. West Virginia

Fans watching Thursday’s contest between Richmond and No. 22 West Virginia will be treated to an offensive feast between teams that are each averaging at least 90.8 points. The matchup at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas is part of the Continental Tire Classic, which concludes Friday with the teams facing either San Diego State or California.

The Spiders and Mountaineers have played three common opponents and have gone a combined 5-1 against James Madison, Stetson and Bethune-Cookman. Richmond lost 87-75 to James Madison in its season opener while West Virginia defeated the Dukes 86-73 on Nov. 16. Seven players scored in double figures in the Mountaineers’ 97-44 rout of Bethune-Cookman last Monday, just two days after Richmond senior forward Terry Allen had 25 points with 13 rebounds and five assists in a 25-point win over the same opponent. Allen reached the 1,000-point mark in the win but faces a tougher battle Thursday against Mountaineers forward Devin Williams, who has recorded a double-double in each of the first three games.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT RICHMOND (3-1): The Spiders rely heavily on their veteran starting five, but coach Chris Mooney has been pleased by the early play of freshman guard Khwan Fore, who is averaging 5.3 points off the bench. The team’s strong frontcourt includes 6-foot-9 forward T.J. Cline, who is averaging 18.3 points while shooting 56.3 percent from 3-point range and left a strong impression on Bethune-Cookman coach Gravelle Craig, whose team was outrebounded 48-29 by the Spiders. “Richmond’s a top 50 team,” Craig told reporters. “Good guard play, Allen’s a monster and Cline can shoot. They’re hard to guard man-to-man.”

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (4-0): Williams leads the Mountaineers with 18 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, while forward Elijah Macon has made 19 of his first 25 shots to lead the Big 12 in field goal percentage. The fast-paced Mountaineers were picked to finish sixth in the 10-team Big 12 conference and have the depth to contend for the title, but coach Bob Huggins would like to see his squad take better care of the basketball. West Virginia has forced an average of 24.5 turnovers through their first four games but turned it over 16 times in Monday’s win over Bethune-Cookman.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia holds a 40-13 advantage in the all-time series.

2. Richmond is 10-3 in early-season neutral site tournament games under Mooney over the last 10 seasons.

3. The Mountaineers are 83-23 in non-conference games under Huggins.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 93, Richmond 85