West Virginia 67, Richmond 59
November 27, 2015

West Virginia 67, Richmond 59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

West Virginia 67, Richmond 59

Forward Devin Williams had 23 points and 12 rebounds to carry West Virginia to a 67-59 victory over Richmond on Thursday in the Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena.

The Mountaineers have won five consecutive games to open the season. Williams made 9 of 11 shots from the field

Guard Jevon Carter had 13 points despite making just 3 of 12 shots from the floor for West Virginia, which never trailed.

Richmond pulled within two points with 5:52 left, but West Virginia held on with help from its defense, which limited the Spiders to 37.5 percent shooting (18 of 48) from the field and 12.5 percent from 3-point range (2 of 16).

Forward Terry Allen scored 20 points and guard ShawnDre‘Jones had 15 to lead Richmond.

