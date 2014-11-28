Preview: Rider vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech followed its recipe for success in its first-round game at the Orlando Classic, but one unforgettable performance made it all moot. Coming off a two-point setback and their first loss of the season, the Yellow Jackets look to rebound in Friday’s consolation game against Rider. Georgia Tech fell victim to Matt Carlino’s tournament-record 38-point performance in Thursday’s opening-round contest and a late rally fell short in a 72-70 setback against Marquette.

The loss was a rare one for the Yellow Jackets, who dropped to 42-12 when they outshoot their opponent and 40-26 when they outrebound their opponent under fourth-year coach Brian Gregory. The Broncs have lost two straight to a pair of college basketball heavyweights, falling at No. 12 Kansas 87-60 on Monday before getting trampled by No. 20 Michigan State 77-45 in first-round action Thursday. “I’m glad I don’t have to play them again. I certainly know why they are ranked in the Top 25 in the country,” third-year coach Kevin Baggett told reporters after the game.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT RIDER (2-3): The Broncs gave themselves little chance against Michigan State, scoring 11 points on 4-of-29 shooting in the opening 20 minutes – including a 2-for-20 stretch to close the half – en route to a 25.9-percent effort from the field. Rider’s starting backcourt of Teddy Okereafor and Jimmie Taylor, who averaged 23.8 points before Thursday, epitomized the struggles of the entire team by combining for seven points on 2-of-23 shooting. One area in which the Broncs were competitive in both games against their Top 25 foes was on the boards: Kansas and Michigan State grabbed only six more rebounds (75-69).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-1): In addition to their inability to stop Carlino from enjoying a career night, the Yellow Jackets committed a season-high 16 turnovers, negating their 35-6 advantage in bench points and 41-28 edge on the glass. Georgia Tech continued to flex its muscles on the boards, collecting 17 offensive rebounds and has a plus-13.3 margin for the season after outrebounding each of its first four opponents. Freshman guard Tadric Jackson put an end to his 0-for-11 start to his career beyond the arc, going 3-of-8 from long-distance on Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech G Josh Heath has compiled 25 assists and only two turnovers this season.

2. After scoring at least 38 points in the opening half of their two wins, the Broncs have managed a total of 33 in their losses to Kansas and Michigan State.

3. The Yellow Jackets are 3-6 all-time in Thanksgiving tournaments under Gregory.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 71, Rider 60