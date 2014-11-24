Preview: Rider at Kansas

After getting dominated by Kentucky, the Jayhawks seek to regroup Monday at home against Rider in the Orlando Classic. The fifth-ranked Jayhawks were throttled by the top-ranked Wildcats in The Champions Classic on Tuesday, losing 72-40 while mustering just 12 second-half points and scoring their fewest points in a game since 1982. “We never once did anything that resembled a team offense at all,” coach Bill Self told reporters after the Jayhawks shot 19.6 percent from the field.

This week is the time for Kansas to sort out its offensive issues, as the Jayhawks will play four times before a December that features only six games. Freshman Devonte Graham gave the Jayhawks a lift with 14 points in the season-opening 69-59 victory over UC-Santa Barbara, but Kansas did not play well on offense in that matchup preceding the disaster against Kentucky. Rider’s path does not get any easier: after facing Kansas, the Broncs travel to Orlando to face No. 19 Michigan State on Thanksgiving.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT RIDER (2-1): The Broncs were picked seventh in the 11-team Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Junior guard and Virginia Commonwealth transfer Teddy Okereafor leads Rider in scoring at 15.7 points per game, going for a career-high 29 points in the Broncs’ victory Friday over Lehigh. Fellow guards Zedric Sadler (12.7 points) and Jimmie Taylor (10.7) also provide scoring punch.

ABOUT KANSAS (1-1): Sophomore guards Frank Mason III and Wayne Selden Jr. average a team-best 9.5 points, highlighting the need for more productivity from a team shooting 30.3 percent through two games. Kansas has outrebounded both its opponents in averaging 42 boards per contest. Perry Ellis recorded a double-double against UC-Santa Barbara (13 points, 10 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. The Jayhawks are 61-8 following a loss in Self’s 12 seasons as coach.

2. Kansas is 176-9 under Self at Allen Fieldhouse.

3. Kansas won both previous matchups against Rider (1987, 1990), and is 13-1 all-time against MAAC teams.

PREDICTION: Kansas 71, Rider 53