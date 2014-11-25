(Updated: CHANGES “seven” to “six” and Kansas first-half FG% in graph 2 Light editing in graphs 4 and 5 ADDS “Jr.” to Selden’s name in GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 12 Kansas 87, Rider 60: Perry Ellis scored 17 points to lead four scorers in double figures as the host Jayhawks used a hot-shooting first half to rout the Broncs in the Orlando Classic.

Kansas (2-1) rebounded from a 72-40 loss to top-ranked Kentucky six days ago by shooting 66.7 percent from the field in the opening half, spearheaded by a 17-2 spurt that helped the Jayhawks build a 51-22 advantage at intermission. Brannen Greene came off the bench with a career-high 17 points and freshmen Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Cliff Alexander each set career bests with 10 points.

Xavier Lundy led Rider (2-2) with 15 points and Teddy Okereafor added 10. The Broncs finished with only 10 assists and made 13 trips to the free-throw line, compared to 25 for Kansas.

The Jayhawks jumped to a quick 10-2 advantage, and after the Broncs pulled within four on Zedric Sadler’s jumper just over five minutes in, Kansas pulled away. The Jayhawks scored 17 of the next 19 points – Alexander scoring nine in a row at one point – to take a 27-8 lead with 8:34 left before halftime.

Kansas hit eight of its final nine shots from the field in the final 5:20 before intermission – four by Mykhailiuk, including two 3-pointers – to build the 29-point halftime advantage. Rider got no closer than 25 points in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas G Wayne Selden Jr. finished with a career-high nine assists. … The Jayhawks finished 19-for-25 from the free-throw line, while Rider shot 6-of-13. … Both teams continue play in the Orlando Classic on Thanksgiving as Kansas faces Rhode Island while Rider meets No. 19 Michigan State.