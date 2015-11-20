Preview: Rider at Maryland

Having narrowly escaped Georgetown’s upset bid earlier this week, No. 3 Maryland takes on winless Rider at the XFINITY Center on Friday night. Despite their high ranking, the Terrapins still need to build their chemistry with three new starters - transfers Robert Carter Jr. and Rasheed Sulaimon and freshman Diamond Stone - in the lineup.

Sulaimon, who came to Maryland after being dismissed from Duke’s team last season, showed his value against the Hoyas by dishing out seven assists and hitting a 3-pointer to put the Terrapins ahead for good in the 75-71 nail-biter. “He’s been around the block and back,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters, refering to the senior guard’s big-game experience. Melo Trimble lived up to his preseason Big Ten Player of the Year billing by scoring 17 of his 24 points in the second half and sealing the deal with four clutch free throws. Rider has suffered losses to Princeton and La Salle to start its season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RIDER (0-2): The Broncs were picked to finish third behind Iona and Monmouth this season in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Association’s preseason poll. Rider’s best player, preseason MAAC first-team selection Teddy Okereafor, is off to a poor start, having hit just 3-of-14 shots in averaging seven points. Forward Xavier Lundy has started well, averaging 14 points, with reserve forward Shawn Valentine (9.5 points) and guard Jimmy Taylor (9.5 points) the team’s next highest point producers.

ABOUT MARYLAND (2-0): Trailing 61-54 against the Hoyas, Trimble and company showed their mental toughness with a 7-0 run that tied the game and set up the dramatic finish. “We kind of took over the huddle and looked at each other in the eye and said we have enough confidence in each other to win,” Trimble told reporters after the game. “We just had to get stops and make the right plays.” After a scoreless first half, senior forward Jake Layman gave the Terps a huge lift with 15 points in 16 second-half minutes.

TIP-INS

1. With its starters all logging 31 minutes or more against Georgetown, the Terps got only nine points from their bench.

2. Layman has not committed a turnover in 61 minutes this season.

3. The good news for Rider is that it is hitting 92.9 percent from the foul line, but the bad news is the Broncs have taken only 14 free throws in two games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 82, Rider 60