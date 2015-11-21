No. 3 Maryland 65, Rider 58

Forward Robert Carter Jr. had 13 points, freshman center Diamond Stone scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and forward Jake Layman had 13 points and 11 rebounds as No. 3 Maryland stormed back to beat Rider 65-58 on Friday night in College Park, Md.

Maryland (3-0), which trailed by 14 points early in the second half, came back to tie the game at 50 on a basket and free throw by guard Melo Trimble (11 points). Guard Rasheed Sulaimon, a transfer from Duke, put the Terps ahead for the first time in the second half with a basket to make it 52-50 with 5:19 left.

After Rider (0-3) tied the game, Trimble gave Maryland a 55-52 lead on a three-pointer. The Terps built the margin to 59-54 on a basket by Stone with less than two minutes to play and held on to win three days after an emotional home victory over nearby foe Georgetown.

Layman made two free throws with 18 seconds left to make it 63-58 for the Terps. Layman hit two more free throws in the closing seconds to account for the final margin.

Forward Kahil Thomas of Rider had 14 points and guard Shawn Valentine added 13 for the Broncs, who were aiming for their first win over a top 20 team since knocking off No. 18 Mississippi State in 2009.

Rider went on a 12-0 run to start the second half, taking a lead of 43-29 on a basket by guard Zedric Sadler. Stone scored to break the run and cut the lead to 41-31 and the Terps went on a 9-0 run to trim the margin to 46-44.

The Terps play Illinois State on Tuesday in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico, while Rider plays the same day against Cleveland State in the same event.