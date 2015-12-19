Preview: Rider at Providence

Standout junior guard Kris Dunn will be back in the lineup when No. 14 Providence looks for its fifth straight victory in Saturday’s home tilt against Rider. Dunn missed the Friars’ 74-67 victory over Bryant on Dec. 12 due to illness and looks to build on a season in which he is averaging 16.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Providence is enjoying one of its best-ever starts and has won at least 10 of its first 11 games for only the sixth time in school history. The current 10-1 start is the program’s best season-opening stretch since winning 11 in a row in 1988-89. The Friars are 7-0 at home this season, and their only loss during this campaign came on a neutral floor against Michigan State. Rider halted a four-game losing streak and set a season high for points with an 82-72 road victory over Charleston Southern last Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN, YES

ABOUT RIDER (2-8): The Broncs average only 62.7 points per game and have scored 61 or fewer points on six occasions. “The 82 points is a good sign,” Rider coach Kevin Baggett said after the win over Charleston Southern. “I keep hearing that we can’t score. We can score. We just need to continue to get better.” Senior guard Teddy Okereafor (10.5 points, 4.2 assists) and junior forward Xavier Lundy (10.4) are the only players averaging in double digits.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (10-1): Sophomore forward Ben Bentil is averaging 20 points over the past eight games, leads the Friars in scoring (17.5) and ranks second in rebounding (7.3). He has been thriving despite twisting his left ankle earlier this month, and the injury remains tender. Sophomore forward Rodney Bullock also is a strong contributor and averages 13.9 points while leading the squad in rebounding (7.4) and blocked shots (14 total).

TIP-INS

1. Providence has won two of the three previous meetings, with the most recent encounter coming during the 1994-95 season when the Friars prevailed 72-59.

2. Broncs senior G Zedric Sadler has a team-high 14 steals but shoots just 25.5 percent from the field.

3. Friars freshman G Ryan Fazekas is shooting 47.9 percent from 3-point range while averaging 7.9 points.

PREDICTION: Providence 77, Rider 52