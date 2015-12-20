FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 14 Providence 73, Rider 65
December 20, 2015

No. 14 Providence 73, Rider 65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Playing without standout guard Kris Dunn for the second game in a row, No. 14 Providence held on for a 73-65 victory over Rider on Saturday night in Providence, R.I.

Sophomore forward Ben Bentil led the Friars with 19 points and had 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Jalen Lindsey also had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Providence (11-1).

Dunn, an NBA prospect who averages 16.8 points, 6.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game, was not in uniform against because of an illness.

Providence never trailed and led by as many as 15 points despite its 6-of-23 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Lindsey was 3 of 12 on 3-pointers.

The Friars won the rebounding battle 47-38 and were whistled for just 11 fouls in the game.

Junior guard Jimmie Taylor scored a game-high 22 points to lead Rider (2-9). He was 8 of 14 from the floor. Junior forward Kahlil Thomas added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncs.

