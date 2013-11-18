Purdue 81, Rider 77: Ronnie Johnson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half as the host Boilermakers rallied from a nine-point deficit to avoid the upset.

Terone Johnson added 14 points and five assists and Sterling Carter scored 13 off the bench for Purdue (3-0). Bryson Scott added 11 points in a reserve role as the Boilermakers’ bench outscored the starters 45-36.

Anthony Myles scored 19 points after struggling with early foul trouble for Rider (0-2). Daniel Stewart added 16 points, Jimmie Taylor finished with 13 points and five assists and Zedric Sadler scored 11 points off the bench for the Broncs.

Purdue led by 13 in the first half before the Broncs closed on a 15-2 run to tie the score at 40 at the break. Myles was whistled for his third foul with 5:44 left in first half, leaving Rider without their second-leading scorer from last season.

Rider continued on its roll and took a 55-46 lead with 15:24 left before the Boilermakers finally found their groove, tying the score at 61 and eventually regaining the lead with 4:26 on the clock. Carter’s offensive rebound and putback stretched the lead to four with 3:50 left

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Boilermakers improved to 9-0 all-time against members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and 13-1 against teams from New Jersey. … Rider doesn’t play its home opener until Nov. 26 against Albany. … Purdue center A.J. Hammons went scoreless until making a free throw with 7:09 left for his only point.