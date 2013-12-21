Preview: Rider at Villanova

No. 12 Villanova looks to keep its perfect record intact when it hosts Rider on Saturday. The Wildcats have reeled off 10 consecutive victories to begin the campaign, including two over ranked foes Kansas and Iowa, on their way to winning the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. Villanova is off to its best start in eight seasons, but coach Jay Wright is wary of complacency within his squad, saying: “You can start this way and if you don’t get better you can slip, and if you slip you don’t necessarily get it back.”

The Wildcats are ranked in the top 20 nationally in rebounds and assists and dished out 20 helpers in Sunday’s 73-52 win over La Salle. Villanova has its sights set on eclipsing the school-best 13-0 start achieved in 1937-38, and with a date with No. 2 Syracuse looming, the Wildcats must be careful of peeking ahead. Rider comes into the contest winners of its last three and hopes to pull off one of the biggest upsets in school history.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT RIDER (5-4): The Broncs shot 53.2 percent from the field and Zedric Sadler recorded 20 points and eight rebounds in last weekend’s 79-58 victory over Wagner. Anthony Myles leads the team in scoring (18.7) and has finished in double figures in eight of his first nine games this season. Daniel Stewart tops the Broncs in rebounds (54), steals (12), blocks (eight) and free throws made (65).

ABOUT VILLANOVA (10-0): Darrun Hilliard was named to the Big East Conference Honor Roll after pouring in a game-high 21 points against La Salle. James Bell leads the team with seven rebounds per game to go along with 16.1 points and grabbed a season-high 14 boards against Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 7. JayVaughn Pinkston tops the team in scoring (16.7) and has netted 20 or more points in five games this season.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova is 23-1 all-time versus Rider and hasn’t lost to the Broncs since Dec. 11, 1944.

2. The Wildcats have beaten five opponents by 20 points or more this season.

3. Rider is 1-4 in its last five games against top 20 teams with its last win coming against Mississippi State in 2009.

PREDICTION: Villanova 92, Rider 61