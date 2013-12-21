FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Villanova 88, Rider 67
December 22, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

Villanova 88, Rider 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 12 Villanova 88, Rider 67: Josh Hart came off the bench to score 19 points and grab five rebounds as the Wildcats beat the visiting Broncs.

JayVaughn Pinkston added 14 points for Villanova (11-0), which has won 49 of its last 51 non-conference home games. Darrun Hilliard chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 50 percent from the field.

Anthony Myles recorded a game-high 22 points and six rebounds for Rider (5-5), which hasn’t beaten the Wildcats since 1944. Jimmie Taylor scored 15 points and Daniel Stewart netted 13 to go along with six boards for the Broncs.

James Bell hit two straight 3-pointers to key an early 11-2 run that put Villanova up by seven and Hart’s jumper increased the lead to 25-12 with just over eight minutes left in the first half. Taylor sank two free throws as Rider trimmed the deficit to five before the Wildcats scored the final five points of the opening period to create a 43-29 edge at the break.

Villanova opened up the second stanza with an 9-2 spurt to extend its advantage to 21 and Hart scored to make it 60-35 with just under 13 minutes remaining. The Wildcats led by as much as 27 after Hart knocked down a triple and they cruised to their 11th consecutive victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Villanova is 10-0 this season when scoring 70 points or more. … The Wildcats hit their first seven free throws before finishing 22-of-28 from the line. … Wildcats F Daniel Ochefu grabbed five offensive rebounds as Villanova won the battle of the boards 37-29.

