Preview: Rio Grande at Central Florida

Central Florida hopes to extend a run of wins over lesser-knowns to four straight games when it hosts NAIA school Rio Grande to kick off the UCF Holiday Classic on Saturday. The Knights have rolled over Stetson, Howard and Jacksonville after a 3-3 start, winning its last three games by an average of nearly 25 points. “It’s fun playing like that,” forward Tristan Spurlock told UCFKnights.com of Tuesday’s 40-point win. “That is how we’ve been practicing. It was good to come out like that.”

The momentum should do Central Florida well, with a showdown against No. 4 Louisville to kickoff American Athletic Conference play looming after hosting the Red Storm and Valparaiso this weekend in its host tournament. “I know we have a bunch of guys that can score,” said coach Donnie Jones after the win over Jacksonville. “It’s about taking the right shots.” Rio Grande has lost two of three following a three-game winning streak.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT RIO GRANDE (7-4): The Red Storm dropped a 78-70 decision at home against Ohio Christian last time out and enter play fourth in the Mid-South Conference standings. Philip Hertz is Rio Grande’s leading scorer, boasting an average of 15.4 points, while Jermaine Warmack (12.1) and Bilal Young (11.7) also average double digits. Warmack is one of the Mid-South’s best ball thieves, with his 2.8 steals per game good for a share of the conference lead.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (6-3): Spurlock equaled a career-high 23 points in the win over the Dolphins and three other Knights reached double digit scoring totals in the team’s first 100-point showing since the 2010-11 season opener. Central Florida has four players averaging double figures on the season, led by Calvin Newell’s 16.6 points. Isaiah Sykes adds 15.4 points per game, while Spurlock turns in 13.4 to go with a team-leading 7.6 rebounds and Kasey Wilson, who shoots 52 percent from 3-point range, adds 10.8.

TIP-INS

1. Central Florida won its only previous meeting over Rio Grande, a 101-88 decision in 1975.

2. The Knights, who rank ahead of only Nicholls State nationally, shooting 55.7 percent from the free throw line, drained 15-of-20 from the line Tuesday.

3. Newell’s 2.4 steals per game leads all AAC players and is among the top 25 in the nation.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 100, Rio Grande 70