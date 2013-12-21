Central Florida 86, Rio Grande 58: Kasey Wilson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Knights over the Red Storm in the UCF Holiday Classic.

Daiquan Walker added 11 points, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range, for Central Florida (7-3), which has recorded four straight wins. Tristan Spurlock chipped in nine points and Eugene McCrory and Matt Williams contributed nine apiece off the bench for the Knights, who shot 50 percent for the game, including 13-of-24 from 3-point range.

Josh Reagan’s 19 points off the bench led Rio Grande (7-5), which has dropped three of its last four games. Phillip Hertz totaled 10 points to go with a game-high 10 rebounds for the Red Storm, who shot 36.5 percent from the field and couldn’t connect from long range, knocking down only 3-of-27 from beyond the arc.

The Knights built a 41-32 advantage by halftime on the strength of nine points from Wilson and seven apiece from Calvin Newell and Spurlock. Hertz and Jermaine Warmack totaled six each at the break for Rio Grande, which trailed by as many as 16 in the opening 20.

Central Florida used a 22-5 run, led by eight points from Walker, to extend its lead to a comfortable 69-45 margin after the break. The Red Storm were unable to get back within striking distance as the Knights kept their distance, knocking down 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the final 6:23 to coast to the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Central Florida is 2-0 all-time against Rio Grande, prevailing by an average of 20.5 points. ... The Knights, who came in shooting 55.7 percent from the free throw line, knocked down 17-of-28 from the stripe. ... The Red Storm managed only five trips to the free throw line and connected on just 1-of-5.