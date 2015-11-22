Air Force 64, Robert Morris 52

Hayden Graham scored 16 points and Trevor Lyons chipped in 14 points as Air Force outlasted Robert Morris 64-52 Sunday afternoon at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Graham, a senior forward, recorded a double-double as he led the Falcons with 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Colonials junior guard Rodney Pryor led all scorers with 25 points. Pryor made nine of 18 field-goal attempts and recorded 10 rebounds.

For the first 36 minutes, Robert Morris (0-4) hung tough with Air Force, which just couldn’t shake the Colonials. But senior center Zach Moer’s layup with just over six minutes left gave the Falcons a 45-39 lead.

Forward Ryan Manning followed with two free throws. After two more buckets by Moer and a Manning layup, Air Force had a 55-41 lead and cruised from there.

After the opening tip, neither team could get untracked.

The Falcons (3-1) connected on only 21 percent of their field-goal attempts in the first 10 minutes, but the Colonials were worse at just over 14 percent.

Robert Morris managed to grab a 22-21 halftime lead.

Pryor scored 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. Guards Isaiah Still and Kavon Stewart were the only other Colonials to score in the half as each recorded three points.

Graham led Air Force with 16 first-half points.