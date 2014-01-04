Preview: Robert Morris at Alabama

Alabama looks to head into SEC action on a winning note Saturday when the Crimson Tide host Robert Morris, which is coming off a 92-66 loss at Oklahoma State. The Colonials face another uphill battle against Alabama and senior point guard Trevor Releford, who is averaging a team-high 18.5 points after scoring 34 in last Saturday’s 75-67 loss at UCLA. “I love his game,” former Alabama guard and current NBA player Mo Williams told AL.com. “He can get to the rim. It always seems like it’s one-on-one or he’s making a tough layup.”

The UCLA game marked another close loss for Alabama, which is 0-7 in games decided by 10 or fewer points. The Crimson Tide, who suffered narrow losses to Xavier, Wichita State, and Oklahoma in nonconference action, play their SEC opener Jan. 7 against Vanderbilt. Guard Karvel Anderson averages a team-high 17.4 points while shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range for Robert Morris, which has struggled to build on last year’s first-round NIT upset of Kentucky.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, CSS

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (5-9): The Colonials are looking to record their ninth consecutive winning season, but they’ll need to improve on their 2-8 road record. “One of the things we’re going through is we have some new bodies who don’t understand what it takes,” coach Andrew Toole told reporters. “We’re trying to teach them how to make the right decisions in any kind of environment and it’s difficult.” Forward Lucky Jones averages 14.4 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds for the Colonials, who rank second in the Northeast Conference at 74 points per game.

ABOUT ALABAMA (5-7): Releford came off the bench for the first time this season due to a disciplinary issue and nearly led his team to a comeback victory over the Bruins. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, Releford didn’t have much help from his teammates, who combined to shoot 12-for-37 from the field. Guard Retin Obasohan averages 12.9 points and 2.8 steals and freshman guard Shannon Hale has averaged 12.5 points over his last two games for Alabama, which is holding opponents to 27.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has won 53 of its last 62 home games.

2. Robert Morris leads the Northeast Conference in 3-point field goal percentage (39.4).

3. Alabama has lost 19 straight games when allowing at least 70 points.

PREDICTION: Alabama 77, Robert Morris 65