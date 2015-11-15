Preview: Robert Morris at Cincinnati

Coach Mick Cronin’s return to the bench was a successful one as Cincinnati overwhelmed Western Carolina 97-72 in its season opener Friday. His Bearcats will try to make it two in a row at Fifth Third Arena on Sunday when Robert Morris visits.

Sophomore forward Gary Clark scored a career-high 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting to help welcome back Cronin, who missed all but the first nine games last season due an arterial dissection. With all five starters returning to a team that has struggled scoring and shooting in the past, Cronin has admitted that offense has been the focus this preseason, and his squad responded with four double-digit scorers in the opener, but Cronin made it clear that outstanding defense will remain the Bearcats’ calling card. “I told the guys I’m all for scoring more points,” Cronin told reporters after the game. “We’re going to add to what we do. We’re not going to change what we do. (It) doesn’t mean we’re going to stop playing defense.” Robert Morris, who beat North Florida in the NCAA Tournament last season before falling to eventual champion Duke, opened its season with a 76-75 loss at Penn on Friday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET; Fox Sports Ohio, ESPN3

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (0-1): The Colonials overcame a 16-point halftime deficit at Penn to take a one-point lead before falling to the Quakers. Rodney Pryor, a 6-5 senior wing player scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, shooting 12-of-19 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from the arc. Elijah Minnie, a 6-9 sophomore, added 15 points, nine rebounds and three 3-pointers trying to replace last season’s second-leading scorer, Marcquise Reed (15.1 points), who transferred to Clemson after his freshman season.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (1-0): Senior forward Octavius Ellis, one of the top talents in the American Athletic Conference, scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and added 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 24 minutes in the opener. The Bearcats’ Achilles heel in the past has been 3-point shooting (32.9 percent on 14.9 attempts last season), but shooting guard Farad Cobb, who shot 33 percent last season, connected on all three of his attempts from the arc as the team shot 6-of-14 against Western Carolina. Cincinnati did play pretty good defense, limiting the Catamounts to 37.1 percent shooting and holding a 43-27 edge on the boards.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati beat Robert Morris 84-59 in 1993 in the only meeting between the schools, and the Bearcats are 13-0 all-time against current members of the Northeast Conference.

2. Pryor averaged 15.6 points last season and connected on a team-high 81 3-pointers, finishing second in the NEC in 3-point percentage (43.1 percent) and earning second-team all-conference honors.

3. Robert Morris freshman G Matty McConnell, who scored seven points in his first college start, is the brother of former Arizona standout and current Philadelphia 76ers G T.J. McConnell.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 86, Robert Morris 67