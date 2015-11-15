Cincinnati 106, Robert Morris 44

A stout defense and strong firt half pushed the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) to their second straight victory, an emphatic 106-44 win over the Robert Morris Colonials (0-2) Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati spread the wealth on offense with 10 unique scorers. Leading the way were senior guard Farad Cobb with 15 points and senior forward Shaq Thomas with 14.

The Colonials, who dropped their opener to Penn on Friday in a one-point thriller, started off well, holding the Bearcats to a 10-10 tie eight minutes into the game. Just five minutes later, Cincinnati had blown it open to 31-18, and never looked back, entering the half with a 51-25 lead.

The Bearcats continued to pour it on after the break, opening up the second-half on a 21-5 run to lead 72-30 with 13 minutes to play. Robert Morris was only able to muster 17 second-half points.

Cincinnati’s defense played a huge role in the dominant win, not forcing a mountain of turnovers--29 in total by the final buzzer--and holding Robert Morris to only 27-percent shooting.

In the losing effort, the Colonials’ top offensive threat, senior guard Rodney Pryor, dropped 17 points, to add to his 28-point performance against Penn in the opener.

Robert Morris, still searching for its first win, will be taking on Bucknell this coming Wednesday. The Bearcats will look to stay perfect on Wednesday when they travel to Bowling Green.